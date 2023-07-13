An accident on the narrow Accra-Cape Coast road involving three vehicles has resulted in over 50 injuries

An accident on the busy Accra-Cape Coast highway involving three vehicles has resulted in the injuries of over 50 people, with two in critical condition.

The incident happened at the Gomoa Okyereko junction on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

According to a Citi News report, a Yutong bus, an articulated truck and a Honda CR-V were the three vehicles involved in the near-fatal crash.

The report said all the passengers in the Yutong bus with registration AS-850-21 were travelling from Ho in the Volta Region to Ivory Coast, Ghana's neighbouring country to the West.

The driver of the Honda CR-V with registration GW-970-20, James Nii Ayi said the accident was caused by the articulated truck when it manoeuvred a wrongful overtaking.

"James Ayi explained that the Yutong bus collided with the rear of his vehicle after the wrongful overtaking manoeuvre, resulting in the accident," the report said.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

Police are also conducting investigations to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The narrow Accra-Cape Coast stretch is known for road accidents.

In May this year, a gory accident happened on the same at Gomoa Okyereko junction. 15 passengers reportedly died, and more than 20 others were injured.

