A day-old baby was found abandoned in a bush near the Bole-Bamboi highway in the Savannah Region.

The baby was found on Friday, October 28, 2016 night at about 10 p.m.

The baby is said to be in good health. Source: Getty Images

A young man who found the baby told Adom News he was going to defecate when he heard the baby crying.

After investigating, he saw the baby wrapped in a cloth lying in the bush.

After discovering this, he called the Assembly man for Chorebang, who informed the police.

Police have said the baby is healthy and noted that Social Welfare is also involved.

Baby girl abandoned in Achimota Forest

An abandoned baby girl was found near the Accra Zoo in the Achimota Forest in the Greater Accra Region.

The baby was rescued by personnel of the Ghana Ambulance Service from the Ayawaso North Constituency.

The ambulance personnel reported to the Ghana Police Service for investigations to commence.

Pastor adopts an abandoned baby

In 2022, YEN.com.gh reported that a pastor identified as Blessedconvenant Cyril Antai adopted a baby abandoned in front of his church.

Cyril, in a Facebook post, shared photos of the baby while revealing that a mother had abandoned her baby at his church.

After following due protocols, including going to the police station to report the case, the pastor adopted the baby.

Police woman nurses rescued the baby

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that a policewoman melted hearts while caring for an abandoned, malnourished child.

The officer, working overtime on guard duty, had received a call from a children's hospital requesting her attention.

On getting there, the officer came across the crying six-month-old child and breastfed him when the hospital caretaker permitted her.

Source: YEN.com.gh