A 19-year-old second-year law student at the University of Ghana in Cape Coast after alleged medical negligence

The student's mother said she had taken her asthmatic son to the Ewim Polyclinic to attend to an asthma attack

She alleged that the medical staff administered an injection instead of the expected nebuliser treatment

The Ghana Health Service is probing the death of 19-year-old Nana Obeng, a second-year law student at the University of Ghana at the Ewim Polyclinic in Cape Coast.

The deceased's mother, Nelly Mills, said she brought her asthmatic son to the hospital for nebuliser treatment to counter an asthma attack.

The deceased's mother, Nelly Mills (R). Source: YouTube/@JoyNews

Source: Youtube

However, she suspects that the medical staff administered an injection instead, which led to her son's death.

The Health Service said the grieving family will have to wait for the investigation and autopsy for answers.

Source: YEN.com.gh