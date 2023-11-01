Electoral Commission To Exhibit Provisional Voters Register From November 3

The Electoral Commission will exhibit the provisional voters register from Friday, November 3, 2023

The Electoral Commission will exhibit the provisional voters register from Friday, November 3, 2023, to Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

The exhibition exercise comes ahead of the District Level Elections in December and will occur nationwide at all 38,622 polling stations.

The exhibition is to allow prospective voters to verify their details and make corrections where necessary.

Voters can also object to the names of unqualified voters during the process or request the removal of names of deceased persons.

EC works on Guan constituency

The Electoral Commission has begun processes in Parliament to establish the Guan constituency.

Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi traditional areas will come under Guan after not having a representative in Parliament.

The commission has initiated the replacement of ID cards for the constituents of Guan in preparation for the 2024 elections.

CSO urges citizens to challenge EC

A civil society organisation, CARE GHANA, earlier charged citizens to take an interest in the concerns raised about the voter registration exercise.

The CSO’s Executive Director, David Kumi Addo, told YEN.com.gh that citizens could also pursue legal action because of the concerns about disenfranchisement.

The group also believes the EC is undermining the decentralisation efforts with its actions.

IMANI President blasts EC

IMANI Africa's President, Franklin Cudjoe, criticised the EC's conduct during the limited voter registration exercise.

Cudjoe described the EC as lawless when commencing the limited voter registration exercise.

The IMANI Africa boss also complained that the EC has refused to listen to recommendations.

The NDC sued the EC because it had restricted the upcoming voter registration exercise to its district offices.

The Convention People’s Party, the All People’s Congress, the Liberal Party of Ghana and the Great Consolidated Popular Party joined the NDC in the lawsuit.

Source: YEN.com.gh