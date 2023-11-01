Sammi Awuku was not spared by some NPP delegates at a recent event to promote Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

While Awuku was urging the delegates not to give Dr Bawumia less than 70% of the votes in their constituency, some delegates disapproved and talked him down

To many political pundits, the incident reflects the heightened competition and passion within the NPP as the party prepares for its primaries

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) approaches its presidential primaries scheduled for November 4, tensions are rising within the party.

The candidates vying for the party's presidential nomination, along with their campaign teams, are crisscrossing the country in an effort to secure the support of the party's delegates.

A recent campaign event took an unexpected turn when Sammi Awuku, the campaign coordinator for NPP flagbearer hopeful Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, addressed party delegates.

In a video posted on GhanaWeb, Awuku can be seen urging the delegates not to give Dr. Bawumia less than 70% of the votes in their constituency.

He highlighted Dr Bawumia's significant contributions to the party and pleaded with the delegates to consider that fact when casting their votes.

However, it seems this campaign message did not sit well with some of the delegates.

In the video, some of the delegates reacted with audible displeasure. One delegate even responded that Dr. Bawumia would receive no more than 20% of the votes in their constituency. The crowd burst into laughter as the tension in the room escalated.

Despite the unexpected response, Sammi Awuku remained composed and continued with his speech.

The incident reflects the heightened competition and passion within the NPP as the party prepares for its presidential primaries.

Four candidates are competing for the NPP's presidential nomination, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central Legislator Kennedy Agyapong, former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Mampong legislator Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The outcome of the primaries will determine the party's presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

Alan Kyerematen withdraws from NPP flagbearer race

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that former trades minister Alan Kyerematen shocked many when he announced his withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party flagbearer race.

Kyerematen cited concerns with the fairness of the electoral process in a statement announcing his decision to stand as an independent candidate.

The NPP founding member said the incidents of violence recorded during the flagbearer race, for instance, were despicable.

