The NDC is part of a lawsuit against the Electoral Commission over the conduct of the limited voter registration exercise

The Liberal Party of Ghana, Convention People’s Party, All People’s Congress and the Great Consolidated Popular Party are part of the suit

They have filed an application for an interlocutory injunction to restrain the EC from proceeding with the exercise

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and five other political parties have sued the Electoral Commission over the restriction of the upcoming limited voter registration exercise to its district offices.

The NDC was joined by the Convention People’s Party, All People’s Congress, Liberal Party of Ghana and the Great Consolidated Popular Party.

John Mahama (R) had earlier called on the EC to expand the registration. Source: Facebool/@ElectoralCommissionOfGhana/@JohnDramaniMahama

Source: Facebook

The parties have filed an application for an interlocutory injunction to restrain the EC.

They are concerned that the format of the exercise will deprive eligible voters of their right to register to vote.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The NDC Legal Affairs Directorate had already threatened legal action against the Electoral Commission over the upcoming limited voter registration exercise.

Former President John Mahama had also joined the calls for the decentralisation in the limited voter registration exercise.

Voters' registration exercise to start September 12, 2023

The EC will hold a voters’ registration exercise targeted at individuals who have reached the voting age of 18.

This continuous voter registration will run from Tuesday, September 12, 2023, to Monday, October 2, 2023.

The registration will take place at all 268 district offices across the nation.

Addressing the press, the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa, also noted that misplaced voter ID cards would be replaced at a fee of GH¢10.

Warning against rigging from NDC MP

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the North Tongu MP, warned the EC against any plan to rig the upcoming elections in 2024 for the NPP.

The NDC MP said he suspected that the EC's insistence on making the Ghana Card the only ID for registration to vote was suspicious.

Ablakwa held that such moves were dangerous and could spell doom for Ghana's democracy.

There were also concerns that EC wanted to compile a brand-new register.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh