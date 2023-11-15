Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced the start of the long-delayed construction of La General Hospital during the budget presentation on Wednesday

The original hospital in Labadi was demolished before the 2020 elections, with promises of a modern replacement, but that has not happened

Ofori-Atta has assured that the project is now incorporated into the government's budget, and the construction contractor is set to return to the site next week

An escavator at site marked for the construction of the hospital and Ken Ofori-Atta in Parliament.

However, frustrations from residents and interest groups mounted as no progress was made three years after the symbolic groundbreaking ceremony conducted by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on August 10, 2020.

Addressing concerns during the presentation of the 2024 Budget and Financial Statement on November 15, 2023, Ofori-Atta assured that the construction contractor would mobilise to the site in the coming week.

He emphasised that the project is now integrated into the government's budget.

While presenting the budget, he made the announcement thus:

"The government has renegotiated the contract terms of the La General Hospital Project, and it will now be funded through the national budget. The contractor is expected back on-site next week to complete a significant amount of work by 2024."

Meanwhile, in Parliament on Wednesday, the Minority in Parliament described the 2024 budget statement as insensitive to Ghanaians.

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson said the budget, the last under the current administration, was a sign that the New Patriotic Party leaving power.

Forson also questioned the absence of Vice President Bawumia and Bank of Ghana Governor Ernest Addison.

