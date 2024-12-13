A video of a Ghanaian man who claims to be an NPP supporter speaking on why he voted for NDC has surfaced online

In the video, he noted that the hardship in the country is unbearable, hence, his decision to defect to the NDC

Netizens who saw the video expressed varied opinions in the comment section, as some agreed with him, while others did not

A man who claims to be an ardent supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has publicly celebrated the victory of opposition leader John Dramani Mahama in the recent presidential elections.

The supporter, expressing deep frustration with the current state of affairs, believes Mahama's leadership is the solution to Ghana’s mounting economic challenges.

A Ghanaian man is speaking on why he voted NPP out. Image source: Nana Akufo-Addo, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Twitter

In an emotional interview, the NPP supporter, detailed the hardships faced under the outgoing administration, emphasising that Ghanaians have through a lot under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.

He lamented that the cost of living has skyrocketed, jobs are scarce, and many Ghanaians are struggling to make ends meet.

Additionally, he noted that although the NPP promised free Senior High School education, parents still pay money in order to send their wards to school.

He, therefore, expressed the believe that Mahama will make lives better during his regime.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian man's video

Netizens who saw the video of the NPP supporter speaking on why he voted his party out has got people talking. Many said he was not an NPP man.

@official_abena1 wrote:

"The center can no longer hold."

@Jnr_Dangote1 wrote:

"Please stop the misinformation he’s 100% NDC they just wearing the NPP jersey to tease them."

@StatsAfric wrote:

"This is beautiful."

@Digi4Kpee wrote:

"He will be come to terms with reality soon. We pray for long life."

@Longman_Dogo wrote:

"Discovering sense in opposition is not sense of conviction but of convenience."

@alli_iv wrote:

"They are not npp supporters they are Muntaka supporters from Asawase."

NPP man weeps after defeat

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man broke into tears after John Dramani Mahama won the 2024 elections.

He was completely heartbroken, insisting that Ghanaians were ungrateful. He noted that despite the free SHS, Ghanaians still voted NPP out.

Additionally, he criticised the NPP's leadership, stating that the leadership of the party played a key role in its defeat.

