Seven (7) people have been allegedly killed as a result of military brutalities in the Bawku township

That’s the allegation from the Member of Parliament for the area, Mahama Ayariga who wants the government immediately launch an investigation into the report

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has accused some military personnel of shooting to death seven (7) of his constituents in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

According to him, the said officers who were dispatched to keep the peace of the town after violence threatened to break out, rather resorted to indiscriminate shooting which claimed the lives of the deceased.

Mahama Ayariga to seek justice for victims of military brutalities in Bawku

The MP has thus vowed to seek justice for the deceased who lost their lives through the sporadic gunfire from the military officers.

A statement issued by Ayariga on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, said the military, as part of efforts to curtail a violent situation, chased anyone they saw and shot those who took to their heels and were retreating.

“The military shot at them and in the process killed six civilians…..A little boy who also run to hide behind some grass was also shot. The grass caught fire and burnt him to death, making the number seven.”

Bawku Central MP appeals for calm among residents

He said the incident which took place on Tuesday, has led to widespread anger among his constituents with an appeal for the residents to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their hands.

The statement also appealed to the government to immediately launch investigations into the reports of brutalities meted out to the civilians.

Bawku has for years now been a hotspot for chieftaincy disputes and conflicts which have claimed several lives.

Netizens have been reacting to the sporadic firing of gunshots by the officers which allegedly claimed 7 lives, some of the comments are republished below:

Wofa Opiya

Till today Ghana Security Operatives are operating like the stone ages They should be sent to help Nigeria fight Boko

Avoka Nelson

Indeed we need strong institutions not strong criminals in the case of Bawku municipality. Our institutions are weak and if care is not taken like our honorable Mahama Ayariga is saying, humanity is undermined in Bawku indeed.

Ayariga John

The top command in Bawku, Their intergrity have being compromised and our mps and Dces must call for heads to Role

Albert Adongo

Difficult moments for bawku, the state must call those soldiers to order

Recurring Bawku conflict increases Ghana’s risk of terror attack

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s exposure to violent extremism could be fueled by the unending Bawku chieftaincy conflict and the unresolved challenge of Western Togoland separatists.

The West Africa Centre for Counter-Terrorism (WACCE) report said the numerous ethnic tensions in Northern Ghana remain a significant trigger of violent attacks on the country by terror groups.

