Two Twifo Praso Senior High School students have been arrested over the death of a spiritualist

The spiritualist had accused one of them of stealing a phone from a fellow student of Twifo Praso Senior High School

The incident caused tensions in the Twifo Praso community, but Ghana Police Service personnel calmed the situation

Two students have been arrested after allegedly instigating the lynching of a spiritualist who had accused one of them of stealing a phone.

The two students are from the Twifo Praso Senior High School in the Central Region, where the incident occurred.

The students' alleged actions are causing tensions in the Twifo Praso community

Graphic Online reported that they have been arrested over the August 21 incident, which led to the death of the victim, identified as Abdul Latif.

Abdul Latif accused one of them of stealing a fellow student's phone after some students sought spiritual help to find a missing phone.

After the accusation, one of the two arrested students mobilised 10 boys and led the fatal attack on Latif. The students subsequently hid the deceased in a bush and covered it with weeds.

The incident sparked outrage among some youth in Twifo Praso, who planned to storm the school campus for a revenge attack. Police intervened to calm the situation.

Reports indicated that the spiritualist had been attacked two times prior.

Recent unrest involving SHS students

Senior high school students have been involved in similar violent incidents in recent times.

A student of the Paga Senior High School narrowly escaped being lynched after being accused of theft in June.

A clash erupted at Assin Nsuta Agricultural Senior High School in the Central Region, leaving multiple students injured. Video showed students wielding clubs and knives during the chaos.

