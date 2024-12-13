Parliament is set to reopen on Monday, December 16, 2024, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC)

The recall comes after the Speaker had earlier refused to reconvene parliament due to the 2024 elections

Parliament was also in the midst of a political tussle over who was the leader of the majority side of the house

Parliament will reconvene on Monday, December 16, 2024, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The announcement was in a circular issued by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, on December 11, 2024.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin says parliament should reconvene on Monday, December 16.

The circular was to confirm the location of the highly anticipated parliamentary session after parliament’s chamber was deemed unfit due to ongoing repairs.

The date and venue selection comes after the Speaker previously rejected a request from the Majority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, to reconvene parliament between November 28 and 29 to pass certain bills and tax exemptions.

However, Citi News reported that the Speaker has maintained that parliamentary activities will remain on hold until after the elections.

Bagbin, in a memo to the majority on Tuesday, November 26, said MPs would resume sitting after the elections to complete all essential matters.

“The national interest would better be served if members exhibit conduct of honour, empathy, and humility in the performance of their duties. In the circumstances, I am neither inclined nor disposed to exercise my discretion in favour of your request. The request is accordingly declined.”

The minority caucus had previously urged the Speaker of Parliament to dismiss the majority's request, saying it did not comply with parliamentary procedures.

This denial also came amid the impasse in Parliament over some seats being declared vacant.

This led to boycotts from the majority MPs because the declaration negatively affected their side, reducing their seats in Parliament to less than those of the minority MPs.

Afenyo-Markin accuses Bagbin of mischief

YEN.com.gh reported that Alexander Afenyo-Markin had accused the Speaker of Parliament of acting mischievously following his refusal to reopen Parliament.

The Majority leader said Alban Bagbin's actions would affect the smooth running of government business.

He chided the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer for condoning the Speaker's behaviour.

