Residents in and around Tema in the Greater Accra Region will be without water supply for some days.

This follows a decision by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to replace 40-year-old pumps at the Tema Booster Station.

Some residents looking for water following water disruption Image Credit: @citi973

Source: Facebook

Repair Works on Tema Booster Station To Disrupt Water Supply To Tema And Its Environs

The station is where water from the Kpong Treatment station is stored and further treated before onward distribution to communities in the eastern part of the capital city, Accra.

The repair works, expected to last from Wednesday, December 7 to Friday, December 9, 2022, will lead to residents experiencing a 48-hour disruption in the water supply.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Relations and Communications at the GWCL, Stanley Martey, said engineers would install new equipment, including heavy-duty pumps, to improve the volumes of water distributed in that enclave and boost pressures.

Areas likely to be affected by the water disruption include all communities in Tema, Baatsonaa, Coca-Cola, Kasapreko, Lashibi, Sakumono, Ashaiman, and Adjei-Kojo, among others.

Others include Borteyeman, Santos, Trassaaco, Airport Hills, Martey Tsuru and surrounding communities.

Dansoman, Lapaz, Other Areas Experienced Water Shortage For 4 Days

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the GWCL had announced that some parts of the Greater Accra Region would be experiencing water shortage for four days.

According to a statement by the GWCL, the interruption to the water supply started on Monday, September 13, and ended on September 17.

Weija, Gbawe, Bortianor, Kokrobite, Kasoa, Mallam, Sakaman, Odorkor, Dansoman, Mamprobi, Agege, Korle-Gorno, Korle-Bu, Laterbiokorshie, Mataheko, North Industrial Area, and Kaneshie were affected.

Acute Water Shortage Hits Major Parts Of Accra

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported that residents at the Adabraka, Asylum Down, Bubuashie and Dansoman suburbs of Accra experienced an acute shortage of water.

Thousands of these frustrated residents have had to sacrifice the time of their normal schedules, and even productive work hours to go on a hunt for fresh water.

YEN.com.gh has learned that these areas have been without water for the past two weeks. In fact, residents from all affected townships have appealed to the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) for swift intervention, especially when some pipes of the company are being under maintenance.

Source: YEN.com.gh