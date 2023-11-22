Bawumia Enskinned As Unity Chief In Damongo, Jinapor Showers Him With Cash
Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was enskinned as a chief during his tour of northern Ghana.
The New Patriotic Party flagbearer was enskinned Konokowulewura, the Chief of Unity when he visited Damongo in the Savanah region.
As part of his tour, Bawumia visited the Ya Na, Abubakari Mahama II in Yendi.
He also called on Nyelinboligu Naa Yakubu Andani Dasana Abdullai, Paramount Chief of Nanumba Traditional Council in Bimbilla, Ubor Mateer Bowon Kwayaja Paramount Chief of Saboba Traditional Council, and the Overlord of Gonja, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, in Damongo.
“I am grateful to their Royal Majesties, and their elders, for their continuous support, encouragement, and wise counsel,” the vice president said in a post on Facebook.
The recently declared flagbearer was accompanied by some Akufo-Addo administration appointees and NPP executives.
Bawumia fires at NDC rescue mission
YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia dismissed the National Democratic Congress' campaign to rescue Ghana from the New Patriotic Party.
Bawumia said God had already rescued Ghanaians after the NDC lost the 2016 general election.
His leading contender in the 2024 polls is expected to be former President John Mahama.
