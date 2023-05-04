Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his lovely wife Lady Julia met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on May 4, 2023

They would be attending the coronation of the King which has been scheduled for May 6, 2023

Photos of the two royalties meeting have emerged on social media and gone viral

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his ever-gorgeous wife, Lady Julia jetted off from Kumasi for the United Kingdom (U.K.) to attend the coronation of King Charles III.

They left the country on May 3, 2023, in a plush private jet with their entourage.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife Lady Julia meet King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. Image Credit: Getty Images

Asantehene and King Charles III meet

The Asantehene and King Charles III met at the Buckingham Palace on May 4, 2023. He was accompanied by his wife Lady Julia.

The Asantehene's Ahenkorah, meaning servant, was spotted inside the palace with the royal umbrella.

Below are lovely photos of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's meeting with King Charles III.

Asantehene arrives at Buckingham Palace

In the photo below, the was seen shaking hands with King Charles III as he arrived at Buckingham Palace.

Standing behind him was his Ahenkorah who was seen covering the Asantehene with the royal umbrella as his wife, Lady Julia looked on as the Asantehene greeted the King Charles.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife Lady Julia meet King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. Image Credit: Getty Images

Lady Julia, Asantehene and King Charles III all smiles in a photo

As they stood together to capture a group photo, the King was seen turning in the direction of Otumfuo.

The two Kings were seen laughing hard as Lady Julia smiled on majestically.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife Lady Julia meet King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. Image Credit: Getty Images

An up-close photo of King Charles III and Otumfuo

Below is an up-close photo of the Asantehene and King Charles exchanging pleasantries while shaking hands.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife Lady Julia meet King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. Image Credit: Getty Images

An up-close photo of the two Kings laughing hard

Below is a close-up view of the Asantehene laughing hard while leaning back with his eye closed as the King shared in the humour by laughing while looking in the Asantehene's direction.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. Image Credit: Getty Images

Asantehene and wife jet off to the UK for King Charles III's coronation

