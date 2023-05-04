Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Meets King Charles III At Buckingham Palace, Photos Emerge
- Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his lovely wife Lady Julia met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on May 4, 2023
- They would be attending the coronation of the King which has been scheduled for May 6, 2023
- Photos of the two royalties meeting have emerged on social media and gone viral
Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his ever-gorgeous wife, Lady Julia jetted off from Kumasi for the United Kingdom (U.K.) to attend the coronation of King Charles III.
They left the country on May 3, 2023, in a plush private jet with their entourage.
Asantehene and King Charles III meet
The Asantehene and King Charles III met at the Buckingham Palace on May 4, 2023. He was accompanied by his wife Lady Julia.
The Asantehene's Ahenkorah, meaning servant, was spotted inside the palace with the royal umbrella.
Below are lovely photos of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's meeting with King Charles III.
Asantehene arrives at Buckingham Palace
In the photo below, the Asantehene was seen shaking hands with King Charles III as he arrived at Buckingham Palace.
Standing behind him was his Ahenkorah who was seen covering the Asantehene with the royal umbrella as his wife, Lady Julia looked on as the Asantehene greeted the King Charles.
Lady Julia, Asantehene and King Charles III all smiles in a photo
As they stood together to capture a group photo, the King was seen turning in the direction of Otumfuo.
The two Kings were seen laughing hard as Lady Julia smiled on majestically.
An up-close photo of King Charles III and Otumfuo
Below is an up-close photo of the Asantehene and King Charles exchanging pleasantries while shaking hands.
An up-close photo of the two Kings laughing hard
Below is a close-up view of the Asantehene laughing hard while leaning back with his eye closed as the King shared in the humour by laughing while looking in the Asantehene's direction.
Asantehene and wife jet off to the UK for King Charles III's coronation
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife, Lady Julia, jetted off the shores of Ghana for the United Kingdom (U.K.).
They would be attending the coronation of King Charles III which would be held at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023.
