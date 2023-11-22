Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah has made spiritual revelations about the governing New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2024 elections

The founder of the Glorious Word Power Miracle International said the NPP needed to take spiritual directions seriously

Owusu-Bempah recounted a dream where the elephant symbol of the NPP was being held in a cage by divine elements

Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) needs to take spiritual measures to ensure it wins the 2024 election.

On November 19, he recounted a dream where some divine elements imprisoned an elephant.

Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah

Source: Getty Images

“The elephant wants to force its way out, the two presences, like angels, reprimand it and its quietness. But the elephant was strong and trying to break, but it quieted after every reprimand," he narrated.

He, however, said he will not publicly declare who will win the 2024 election.

The NPP will be represented by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the party's first Muslim flagbearer.

Owusu-Bempah speaks on Bawumia's election as NPP flagbearer

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story on Owusu-Bempah's comments about the outcome of NPP's presidential primaries.

Owusu Bempah said although the NPP has elected Bawumia as flagbearer, he has not been confirmed in the realms of the spirit.

He also prophesied that the incoming president of Ghana would soon grace his pulpit with a testimony.

Bawumia fires at NDC rescue mission

YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia dismissed the National Democratic Congress' campaign to rescue Ghana from the New Patriotic Party.

Bawumia said God had already rescued Ghanaians after the NDC lost the 2016 general election.

The vice president was recently declared the winner of the NPP presidential primaries.

UK firms predict victory for Mahama

Two UK research firms have predicted election victory for National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Dramani Mahama in 2024.

These predictions favouring Mahama came from the Economist Intelligence Unit and Fitch Solutions.

The Economist Intelligence Unit said declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and poor public services will drive Mahama's victory.

Fitch Solutions said former President Mahama is expected to win the swing regions by nearly 48 percent.

