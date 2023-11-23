The Paramount Chief of the Goaso Traditional Area in the Ahafo Region was in tears during a visit by former President John Mahama

The Paramount Chief of the Goaso Traditional Area in the Ahafo Region, Nana Kwasi Bosomprah, was in tears before former President John Mahama over the government’s failure to fix roads in his area.

Nana Bosomprah cried as he narrated the state of the roads and the struggles of his people despite promises from the government.

The Paramount Chief of the Goaso Traditional Area in the Ahafo Region, Nana Kwasi Bosomprah (R). Source: Facebook/@JohnDramaniMahama/Citi 97.3

Nana Bosomprah said the dusty roads even affected his health. The exchange, which was captured on video, showed how emotional the chief was.

He noted that his area normally votes NPP but has been disappointed by the false assurances from the government.

According to him, despite repeated assurances from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the roads in the Ahafo Region were still in a deplorable state.

He also said their natural resources, like the forest reserve, had been devastated.

Afram Plains North residents fix roads

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Afram Plains North MP Betty Krosbi Mensah mobilised her constituents to work on a bad road.

The residents raised funds to work on an abandoned bridge project in the Afram Plains district.

The project had been abandoned for four years, according to residents in the district.

The challenges have emerged despite the government declaring a year of roads to improve such infrastructure.

Status of Ghana roads

Commenting on some road projects earlier, roads minister Kwasi Amoako-Attah said the progress of work on the Makango-Salaga road to date was 25 percent.

YEN.com.gh reported that this statement was made in response to a question posed by the NDC MP for Salaga South, Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah, last year.

The Salaga South MP wanted to know when the Makango-Salaga and other roads under construction in her area would be completed.

Amoako-Atta also said the Makango-Salaga road was being constructed under the "Rehabilitation of Tamale-Salaga-Makango" contract, which was 52 kilometres long.

He said the project commenced on January 21, 2021, and was expected to be completed by January 20, 2023.

