Six prominent business associations have jointly submitted a petition to Parliament, urging the rejection of the government's proposed import restrictions bill.

The controversial bill, which is being sponsored by the Ministry of Trade and Industry on behalf of the Nana Akufo-Addo administration, seeks to ban the importation of certain goods labelled "strategic".

The trade ministry says the ban will improve local production of such goods and thereby improve the local economy.

However, the Ghana Union of Traders Associations (GUTA) and six other interest groups say the bill should not be passed.

The following groups below have joined forces with GUTA to form the Joint Business Consultative Forum to fight the proposed law:

Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG),

Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana,

Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF),

Chamber of Automobile Dealership Ghana (CADEG), and

Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI).

The Joint Business Consultative Forum expressed strong opposition to the bill, stating that, if enacted, would adversely affect their businesses.

They also say if enacted, such a law will lead to increased prices, disruptions in the free flow of goods, and potential harm to business interests.

The petition called for the immediate rejection of the proposed legislation to facilitate comprehensive consultations and dialogues.

According to the trade minister, KT Hammond, the Legislative Instrument is designed to restrict the importation of specific strategic products like rice, poultry, and sugar, among others.

Already, the Minority has spoken out against the bill.

Gov't plans to ban 20 products with new law

The government has for some time now been pushing for the formulation of regulations aimed at imposing restrictions on the importation of specific goods categorised as strategic products.

The minister told journalists that the regulation would also shape the import landscape for key commodities in Ghana.

Below is the full list of the "strategic products" the import restriction would affect if it comes into force:

Animal and Vegetable Oil Biscuits Canned Tomatoes Cement Ceramic Tiles Clothing and Apparel Corrugated Paper and Paper Board Fish Fruit Juices Iron and Steel Margarine Mineral Water Mosquito Coil and Insecticides Motor Cars Noodles and Pasta Polymers (Plastics and Plastic Products) Poultry Rice Soaps and Detergents Soft Drink Sugar Tripe (Guts, bladders and stomachs of animals)]

Parliament suspends move to ban importation of selected products

Meanwhile, Parliament recently suspended the laying of the Legislative Instrument to ban the importation of "strategic products".

The suspension follows concerns from the Minority in Parliament about a lack of engagement.

Sampson Asaki Awingobit, the Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association, told YEN.com.gh he was not in favour of the restrictions.

Ghana bans importation of second-hand TV sets, fridges and 17 other electrical appliances

YEN.com.gh reported in the past that the Energy Commission announced new regulations that ban the importation of 19 electrical appliances deemed substandard. The regulations came into force on November 2, 2022.

However, the Commission said it will allow for a one-year grace period for market adjustment. The policy, the Commission explained in a statement on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, is to prevent the excess energy demand these second-hand imported electrical appliances put on Ghana.

