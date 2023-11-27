President Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to restoring Ghana's economic fortunes through the implementation of sound policies and programmes

Acknowledging the difficulties Ghanaians are facing, the President expressed optimism about the country's economic rebound, citing tough decisions and effective policies to address the challenges

Akufo-Addo stressed the need for unity, faith, and active cooperation from the public, stating that collective efforts will contribute to Ghana's return to growth and development

President Nana Akufo-Addo has given the assurance that his administration remains committed to restoring Ghana's economic prospects despite the current challenges.

He asserted that the policies and initiatives his government has put in place are pivotal for economic stability.

Nana Akufo-Addo gave this assurance when he addressed the Valedictory Service for the outgoing Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Prof. Obiri Yeboah Mante.

Nana Akufo-Addo speaking at the Valedictory Service for Rt Rev Prof Obiri Yeboah Mante. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo

President Akufo-Addo expressed optimism in fulfilling this commitment before the end of his term.

He reassured the public, stating:

"I know times have been bad, but it is clear that our economy is rebounding back, and we are turning back the corner to growth and development.”

He said he and his appointees are working round the clock "to return the economy to a high rate of growth."

Acknowledging the challenges Ghanaians are facing and the tough decisions they have had to make, he highlighted that the implemented policies are effectively addressing these challenges.

The President urged unity, faith, and belief in the collective effort, stressing that, with the support of the people and the grace of Almighty God, Ghana's fortunes will be restored.

