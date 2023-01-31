The Energy Commission has announced new regulations that ban the importation of 19 electrical appliances deemed substandard

The regulations came into force on November 2, 2022, however, the Commission said it will allow for a one-year grace period to allow for market adjustment

The policy, the Commission explained in a statement on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, is to prevent the excess energy demand that these second-hand imported electrical appliances put on Ghana

Ghana's foremost national agency mandated to ensure that national energy demands are met has rolled out a comprehensive policy to ban the importation of substandard and second-hand electrical gadgets.

The Ghana Energy Commission on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, published a statement outlining why it was enforcing a ban on a total of 19 substandard electrical appliances and renewable energy products.

Stock photo of some secondhand electrical appliances.

According to the Commission, the ban has become necessary because Ghana has become the favourite destination for the importation of substandard and energy-guzzling TV sets, fridges, washing machines, rice cookers and air conditioners.

The Energy Commission also said the new policy is also to "save the economy by reducing electricity demand which necessitates additional generation capacity with associated fuel cost."

The policy, according to the state agency, came into force on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

However, to ensure effective implementation and protect the livelihoods of persons in the electrical appliances and renewable energy markets, a one-year grace period will be given for market adjustment.

This means the new regulation will start this year, specifically on November 2, 2023.

Source: YEN.com.gh