A/R: Ghana Education Service detects fraud in ‘One Teacher One Laptop’ project

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has detected fraud in the 'one teacher one laptop project' in the Ashanti Region.

The GES said the names submitted for the free laptops included fake names as well as fake identifications, including that of non-teaching staff, retired or separated staff.

In a GES statement sighted by YEN.com.gh, signed by the Ashanti Regional Director of Education, Mary Owusu Afriyie, the conduct amounts to fraud.

The District Directors of Education have however been asked to submit the updated list by close of work on Tuesday, 31st August 2021.

“All District Directors of Education are therefore requested to validate the list which has been sent and submit an updated list by close of work on Tuesday, 31st August 2021.”

The statement also warned that District Directors of Education are requested to ask Headteachers to be responsible for the names being submitted.

The statement noted that only Junior High School teachers are supposed to be beneficiaries of the project.

