Ghana is advancing its plans to build a nuclear power plant that will connect to the national grid by 2030, to address energy challenges

However, energy expert Lom Nuku Ahlija has cautioned against seeing nuclear as the sole solution

Ahlija's recent book, "Ghana Energy Law and Policy: Electricity," offers insights into navigating agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and provides valuable information for policymakers, regulators, investors, and academics in the energy sector

As Ghana makes strides towards developing its nuclear capability, energy expert Lom Nuku Ahlija has cautioned against seeing nuclear as the one-stop solution to Ghana's energy challenges.

After decades of delay, Ghana was now on the move to site a nuclear power plant that would be connected to the national grid by 2030.

While details of the location of the upcoming plant and the progress of work remain carefully guarded secrets, people close to the project say progress is being made and Ghana's nuclear ambition is on course.

File photo of a nuclear power plant on the background of a sunny sky and Lom Nuku Ahlija. Source: Getty Images, Facebook/@lom.ahlijah

Source: UGC

However, speaking to YEN.com.gh after the launch of his groundbreaking book on Ghana's energy sector, Ahlija said Ghana is a long way from adding nuclear to the power generation mix.

"Nuclear power is not the answer but definitely part of the solution. However, we are a long way from its deployment in our energy mix," he said.

The book he launched recently, titled "Ghana Energy Law and Policy: Electricity," was inspired by Ghana’s power crisis, commonly referred to as “Dumsor.”

In the book, Lom Nuku Ahlija presents an easy-to-grasp explanation of how lawyers and other stakeholders can navigate the choppy waters of agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

With the help of the book, policymakers can gain valuable insights to inform their decisions, regulators can deepen their understanding of their roles, and investors can discover perspectives for strategic planning.

It is also an invaluable resource for researchers, academics, and students interested in energy policy and regulation.

Former CEO of the Volta River Authority, Ing. Kirk Koffie, who reviewed the book, has praised the book as comprehensive.

Ghana sets 2030 to connect nuclear power to the national grid

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian authorities said they were determined to join South Africa as the second African country to generate power through nuclear energy.

Ghana's energy ministry disclosed that the country's nuclear power agenda had seen significant progress and projected that the plant would be connected to the national grid by 2030.

Deputy Director in charge of Nuclear and Alternative Energy at the Ministry of Energy Dr Robert Sogbadji has told YEN.com.gh that the benefits of a nuclear power plant to the country are numerous.

Electricity tariffs to reduce ahead of Christmas

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has announced new power and water tariffs for Ghanaians.

There were marginal changes in the tariffs for electricity and water for Ghanaian consumers.

The PURC holds quarterly tariff reviews with its Rate Setting Guidelines for Quarterly Review of Natural Gas, Electricity, and Water Tariffs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh