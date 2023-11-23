The government is working on a new law that will ban the importation of strategic products, including staples like rice, fruit juices, tripe (yemuadiɛ), fish, cement, and 17 other items

The Minority is, however, impeding the progress of the proposed regulation, demanding additional consultations

Trade minister KT Hammond has said the regulation will shape the import landscape and strengthen the local economy

The government is currently in the process of formulating regulations aimed at imposing restrictions on the importation of specific goods categorised as strategic products.

Among the items targeted by this regulatory initiative are staples such as rice, fruit juices, tripe (yemuadiɛ) and 18 other goods.

The regulation to import these products is being championed by trade minister KT Hammond, who believes the legislation is critical to protecting the local economy.

The minister told journalists that the regulation would also shape the import landscape for key commodities in Ghana.

Ghana imports a huge quantity of goods and the high import duty placed on goods has not helped.

The government's push for these restrictions aligns with broader economic strategies and aims to address issues related to trade imbalances, domestic production, and overall economic stability.

However, the governing is facing opposition from the Minority in parliament.

The Minority MPs feel that an important legislation such as the one being championed by the trade ministry needs further dialogue and consensus-building before it can move forward.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs are calling particularly for the input of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee on the proposed import restrictions.

Below is the full list of the "strategic products" the import restriction would affect if it comes into force:

Animal and Vegetable Oil Biscuits Canned Tomatoes Cement Ceramic Tiles Clothing and Apparel Corrugated Paper and Paper Board Fish Fruit Juices Iron and Steel Margarine Mineral Water Mosquito Coil and Insecticides Motor Cars Noodles and Pasta Polymers (Plastics and Plastic Products) Poultry Rice Soaps and Detergents Soft Drink Sugar Tripe (Guts, bladders and stomachs of animals)

