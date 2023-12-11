Shalimar Abbiusi, spokesperson for "The New Force" political group, has received a bail of GH¢20,000 after pleading not guilty to charges of obtaining a student permit by false declaration

The Kaneshie District Court presided over by Judge Nana Abena Asor Owusu Amenyo, scheduled her next appearance for Dec 19, 2023

Supporters of "The New Force" gathered with placards outside the court in a show of solidarity

The Kaneshie District Court granted bail amounting to GH¢20,000 with two sureties to Shalimar Abbiusi, a Belgian national and spokesperson for "The New Force"

She pleaded not guilty to charges of obtaining a student permit through false declaration.

The bail was approved following a request by her legal representatives during a court session on December 11, 2023, with a return date set for Dec 19, 2023, under the oversight of Judge Nana Abena Asor Owusu Amenyo.

Shalimar Abbiusi granted bail after pleading not guilty

Source: UGC

Supporters of "The New Force" political group, identifiable through placards, gathered at the court premises, backing Abbiusi as she faced the legal proceedings.

The group has gained attention for its advertising efforts through billboards and social media messages.

The court appearance marks a pivotal moment in the unfolding legal situation, and the accused spokesperson is set to navigate the legal process in the weeks ahead.

