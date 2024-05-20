Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has praised West Ham United manager David Moyes for taking the team through the just-ended EPL season amid the few difficult moments

He also praised his teammates for their overall contributions to the team's performance in the 2023/24 EPL campaign

Kudus made these remarks at a post-match interview after his side was defeated 3-1 by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to win their sixth consecutive EPL title

Ghanaian football star Mohammed Kudus has eulogised his West Ham United manager, David Moyes, for successfully steering the team throughout the hectic English Premier League Season.

According to Kudus, David Moyes, who signed him from Dutch side AFC Ajax in the 2023 summer transfer, did a "fantastic job" amid the ups and downs of the just-ended EPL campaign.

The West Ham star's comment about his manager could be considered a parting message as David Moyes had announced earlier that he would depart the club on mutual consent at the end of the 2023/24 EPL campaign.

Mohammed Kudus made these remarks about David Moyes during a post-match interview after his side's defeat to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

West Ham United failed to stop Manchester City from clinching its sixth consecutive EPL title after they were hammered 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium in the last game of the 2023/24 season.

Kudus' impressive season debut

Kudus scored a spectacular goal in the 42nd minute of the match against the EPL champions to end an impressive season debut in English football.

The West Ham midfielder, who registered eight goals and six assists, also credited his teammates for their contributions to the team's campaign in the just-concluded season.

"I give credit to all the teammates; everyone was on top of their season, even the guys who are not playing more, playing less, the guys on the bench, you know, we are all together, yeah. And then there is a lot of respect and then energy from everyone. Big credit to the whole team," he said.

Watch the video of Kudus' post-match interview below.

