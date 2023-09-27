NPP stalwart Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe has said he fears for the future of Ghana following happenings in recent times

He has therefore asked former president Kufuor, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and other high-profile Ghanaians to speak up

According to him, the scandals happening in the country suggest that President Nana Akufo-Addo may not be in charge of running the country

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

NPP founding member, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has rallied former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and other high-profile members of the Ghanaian society to speak up about what he calls the danger that Ghana is being steered into into.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe also appealed to the National Chief Imam and the Catholic Bishops Conference to take a firm stance against the creeping danger Ghana is facing under the current administration.

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Source: Facebook/@Kufuorfoundation, @Otumfuofdn

Source: UGC

The former GFA boss made the appeal when he addressed an anti-corruption forum organised by the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV.

“We have the National House of Chiefs, they have been quiet and I wonder why because we are facing a great danger. I would like also to bring to the attention of former President Kufuor that it is time to talk, he said.

He said Kufuor has been too silent and due to his silence, the country is heading towards a disaster.

According to him, the scandals that have hit the current administration in recent times prove that President Akufo-Addo is not “in charge” of affairs.

“This country is facing danger if you just take a careful look at what the Electoral Commission is doing – the signals are there, we have seen it before. I know what coups are, I have been a member of a group that wanted to stage one and if it had been those days, there would have been no civilian government,” he said.

Airport company fined GH¢200k

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that the Ghana Airport Company has been slapped with GH¢200,000 by the Right to Information Commission.

The Aiport Company has failed to release information on the details of the contract it has signed with Frontiers Healthcare Services.

Frontiers was solely responsible for COVID-19 testing at Kotoka International Airport and was accused of making undue profits at the expense of the state.

National Security Minister sues Barker-Vormawor

In a separate story, FixTheCountry Convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor has been sued by the National Security Minister over a bribery claim.

Albert Kan Dapaah says an allegation by the Barker-Vormawor that he (Kan Dapaah) tried to bribe him with $1 million and government jobs to stop his activism is false.

Albert Kan Dapaah is demanding GH¢10 million in general damages including aggravated damages for defamation.

NDC joins forces with AriseGhana and other groups for OccupyBoG demo

In other news, another mammoth demonstration in Accra is loading, as NDC joins forces with smaller political parties and civil society organisations for a protest on October 3.

The demonstration is dubbed OccupyBoG and organisers hope to use it to demand the resignation of the Governor of the central bank, Dr. Ernest Addison, and his deputies.

The NDC, the political parties and the civil society groups say the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his deputies have mismanaged state resources.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh