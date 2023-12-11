Philanthropist Nana Tea orchestrated a touching 5th birthday celebration for a resilient Ghanaian girl who survived a tragic accident

Ghanaian philanthropist Nana Tea orchestrated a heartwarming celebration for a resilient 5-year-old girl who miraculously survived a tragic accident that claimed 20 lives.

The young survivor, who tragically lost a leg in the incident, was treated to surprise birthday gestures by various companies.

Expressing joy for the young girl, Nana Tea shared,

"It's about creating smiles in the face of adversity. We wanted her birthday to be a day of love and joy."

The girl who survived an accident that took 20 lives marks 5th birthday Photo credit: Nana Tea

Source: Youtube

The generous benefactor revealed this sentiment exclusively to YEN.com.gh in an interview.

During her visit to Metro TV, the birthday girl was showered with love and surprises. Jeto Foods presented a delicious cake, Mimilyn Kids Salon catered for her hair and outfits while Spicygirl Pizza and Geisha contributed special packages to make her day even more memorable.

Amidst the celebrations, Nana Tea spoke about the importance of collective support, stating,

"It's heartening to see companies coming together to bring joy to this brave little soul. Every gesture counts, and together, we can make a difference in her life."

In the face of adversity, the Ghanaian community rallied around the young girl, showcasing the power of compassion and unity in making a positive impact.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh