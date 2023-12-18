From February 2024, public sector workers without Ghana Card numbers will see their salaries frozen

The Controller and Accountant General’s Department aims to eliminate ghost names on the government payroll through this measure

Staff is urged to register promptly, with emphasis on government employees' compliance

Starting February 2024, public sector workers lacking Ghana Card numbers will face a salary freeze, according to the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD).

The move aims to eliminate ghost names from the government payroll, with discussions held between CAGD and the National Identification Authority (NIA) to address registration concerns.

Despite a miscommunication on proposed timelines, NIA clarified its ongoing nationwide registration, which includes a focus on public sector employees.

Ghana card to become mandatory for paying public sector workers Credit: DANIEL BUAH

Source: Getty Images

Consequently, CAGD issued a crucial advisory, urging its staff to promptly register for Ghana Cards at any of the 292 NIA offices nationwide.

Following discussions with the National Identification Authority (NIA) regarding a special registration exercise for those yet to acquire the Ghana Card, the CAGD said a crucial decision has been made that could affect the livelihoods of many.

The dialogue between CAGD and NIA unfolded during a meeting held on October 11, 2023, where timelines for a proposed registration exercise were discussed.

