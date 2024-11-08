Ghana Immigration Service recruitment is moving to the body selection, document assessment and medical screening stage

The recruitment into the Ghana Immigration Service has reached the body selection, document assessment and medical screening stage.

Successful applicants have therefore been advised to report for the next stage of the exercise set for November 11.

Ghana Immigration Service plans to recruit 3,000 new personnel. Source: Ghana Immigration Service

Source: Getty Images

In a statement to Graphic Online, the service explained that the body selection phase would involve scrutiny of applicants' birth and academic certificates.

Applicants are expected to bear the cost of their medical examinations.

The service also cautioned the public against making payments to anyone claiming they can assist with recruitment.

The Ghana Police Service has also reached a similar phase in its recruitment process, scheduled from November 7 to November 8, 2024.

In a statement, the police said candidates are to bear the cost of the medical screening, which they stated was GH¢980.

The police also cautioned successful applicants against paying anyone more than the stated amount.

The Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, and Ghana Immigration Service announced new recruitment opportunities on August 7.

These recruitment opportunities were opened for individuals who applied to join these services in 2021.

The categories available during the process include General Duty Recruits and Graduate General Duties.

Applicants must be Ghanaian by birth, without a criminal record, and must not have been dismissed from any public service or other employment. They must also meet varying height requirements.

Plan to recruit 11,000 persons

YEN.com.gh reported on earlier concerns about the government recruiting 11,000 people into various security agencies.

The interior ministry reportedly ordered the Ghana Immigration Service to recruit 3,000 new personnel into its ranks. A legislator with the National Democratic Congress notably described the process as a scandal.

In the wake of the announcements about the 11,000 new positions opening, the minority in Parliament accused the government of partisan recruitment.

