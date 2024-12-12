Bayer 04 Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong has opened up on his Ghanaian background

The Holland international is planning to visit Ghana for the first time despite having parents from the West African nation

Frimpong, who started his career with Manchester City, starred as Bayer Leverkusen won the Bundesliga last season

Jeremie Frimpong has opened up on his Ghanaian heritage despite representing Holland.

The Bayer Leverkusen star was born to Ghanaian parents in the Netherlands but decided to represent the European nation at the international level.

Frimpong was part of the Dutch team at the World Cup in Qatar and the European championship in Germany last summer.

Jeremie Frimpong shares Ghanaian heritage and love for music. Photo: Rene Nijhuis/ ukas Schulze - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Despite his allegiance to Holland, Frimpong has strong ties with his Ghanaian heritage as he speaks fluent Twi.

"My parents are Ghanaians so anytime I speak with them, I speak in Twi. They taught me the language, so when I am home, I speak with them," he told Oma Akatugba TV.

Frimpong has yet to visit the West African country, but he disclosed that he plans to travel to Ghana soon.

"I haven't been to Ghana yet but I will go there," he continued.

The defender is one of the best right-backs in Europe, having excelled in Scotland with Celtic and now with Bayer Leverkusen in Germany. He played a pivotal role as Leverkusen won their first-ever Bundesliga title last season, as reported by Fox Sports.

Frimpong picks between Ghana and Nigeria music

The Holland right-back has a high taste for music and listens to a lot of Afrobeat before his matches in Europe.

"I listen to beat Ghanaian and Nigerian music, but Nigerian music is top. You have too many good musicians," he said.

Frimpong, however, struggled to pick his favourite Nigerian musician.

"Asake is good right now. I went to Asake's concert. You have Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido," he added.

Nico Williams gifted Fufu powder

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a fan travelled to Spain to gift Nico Williams Fufu powder after his performance against Real Madrid.

Fufu powder is an ingredient used in preparing the popular Ghanaian delicacy fufu.

Williams, whose senior brother is Inaki Williams, was born to Ghanaian parents in Spain.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh