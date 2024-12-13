Global site navigation

Kweku Smoke Dismisses Best Rapper Tag, Says His Focus Is On Money: "There's Hunger At Home"
by  Geraldo Amartey 2 min read
  • Kweku Manu has dissociated himself from best rapper tags in an interview with Code Micky, insisting that his focus was on money
  • The rapper said that he was not interested in such accolades, emphasising that he was a breadwinner and had mouths to feed
  • Kweku Smoke made significant waves in 2024 with his hip-hop projects Born In Hell and Kweku Jesus albums, which dominated charts throughout the year

Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke has stated that he is not interested in being labelled the best rapper. In an interview with Code Micky, he explained that his priority was making money to support his family.

Kweku Smoke speaks on being tagged as the best rapper. Photo source: kweku_smoke
Smoke said he was focused on being a breadwinner and providing for the people who rely on him. He dismissed the importance of titles or accolades, saying they did not align with his goals.

Social media users praised his mature response, calling it reasonable. Many, however, felt that he was currently the best rapper and deserved the tag.

Kweku Smoke had a successful year in 2024, releasing two major albums, Born In Hell and Kweku Jesus. Both projects dominated the music charts and cemented his reputation as one of Ghana’s leading hip-hop artists.

Kweku Smoke receives praise

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kenzo_sean_99 wrote

"I pity those who don’t understand twi, the lyrics be hard."

_im.a.saint reacted:

"Smoke ein songs need to be sold at the pharmacyy! Bruh heals us all on the street!"

kdgenius said:

"Fade Code and his tw3stic/Teduastic lines."

a_kwamena5 wrote:

"No time for competition."

alhaji_makki__ said:

"Best rapper in GH all day everyday you can’t even argue.🔥"

big_bright_gangster wrote:

"Wow,saaah kweku smoke dey talk sence papa."

M.anifest speaks on the relationship with Sarkodie

In more hip-hop-related news, M.anifest opened up about his relationship with Sarkodie after their beef in 2016.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, M.anifest noted that he was not friends with the rapper, but they had a cordial relationship.

The two rappers became enemies in 2016 while engaging in a lyrical sparring match.

