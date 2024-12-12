Ghanaian winger Ernest Poku delivered an exceptional performance in AZ Alkmaar's thrilling 2-2 draw against PFC Ludogorets Razgrad in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening.

The 20-year-old showcased his playmaking abilities by setting up both of AZ's goals during his 78-minute stint on the pitch at the Huvepharma Arena.

Ghanaian youngster Ernest Poku starred with two assists in AZ Alkmaar's Europa League Draw. Photo: Ed van de Pol.

Source: Getty Images

Poku assisted Ruben van Bommel's opening goal in the 13th minute with a precise pass that split the Bulgarian side's defense.

Just six minutes later, he provided another superb assist, setting up Seiya Maikuma to double the lead for the Dutch side.

Despite AZ's dominant first-half display, Ludogorets mounted an impressive comeback in the second half.

Goals from Ivaylo Chochev and Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah in the 61st and 63rd minutes, respectively, ensured the game ended in a stalemate.

Young Dutch-born Ghanaian goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro stood tall for AZ throughout the match, while Ibrahim Sadiq remained an unused substitute.

Poku's two assists bring his tally to three in 10 appearances across all competitions this season, further highlighting his importance to the team.

This result keeps AZ Alkmaar in contention for the knockout stages as they look forward to their final group stage fixture.

Source: AFP