Some Ghanaians, especially NPP supporters, are still reeling from the defeat of the incumbent government

A Ghanaian woman who is deeply hurt by the NDC's victory has opened up on why John Mahama's return to office is not the best

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some supported her claim, while others did not

A Ghanaian woman has been heartbroken by the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) victory in the just-ended elections.

In a video, the concerned supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) voiced her apprehensions about former President John Dramani Mahama's re-election, warning of a potential return to the severe power outages known as "Dumsor" that characterised his previous tenure.

The NPP supporter passionately criticised Ghanaians for what she described as their short memories, comparing them to a "1GB memory card."

She highlighted the hardships endured during the constant power cuts and noted that upon the 24-hour Dumsor, Ghanaians still voted for Mahama.

The supporter also accused Mahama of misusing taxpayer funds to buy properties for his mistresses, a claim that has been controversial and debated.

Adding to her concerns, she referenced Mahama's famous quote, in which he remarked, 'Ghanaians have short memories.' This, she argued, is evident in the electorate's decision to bring him back to power.

Netizens react to Ghanaian woman's comment

Netizens who saw the video of the Ghanaian woman weeping expressed mixed reactions in the comment section.

@eygyimah wrote:

"Ghanaians have spoken. The election results are clear. Let us move on. They believe sharing the money to a lot is better than some few people keeping the money."

@General_K63 wrote:

"If we have 1Gb den en no reach 10MB ooo. 58 million dollar pit. What she on??"

@Lechiboroni wrote:

"Sayless ma’am just allow them to enjoy their 24h economy."

@YaaChinese wrote:

"She should go and cry inside the dam. We need more water to generate electricity."

@HonSanu wrote:

"It’s always these failed slay queens who prove to be shallow."

@_Cee_Kayy wrote:

"I no be party guy but this government dumsor worse pass. We Dey get lights off lights on pass disco. Appliances Dey spoil left and right. Mahama en dumsor never spoil my fridge. Tswww."

