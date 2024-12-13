A Ghanaian woman, Khadijah Abu Seidu, has achieved academic success at the University of Cape Coast

The young lady, who is married with three kids, emerged as the valedictory of the UCC's School of Nursing & Midwifery

Because of this stellar achievement, the UCC has offered her a scholarship to pursue a master's degree in either nursing or midwifery

Khadijah Abu Seidu, a brilliant young Ghanaian woman, from Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana, has made her family proud by graduating top of her class at the university.

The young woman was adjudged the overall best graduating BSc. Midwifery (Top Up) student at the graduation ceremony of the University of Cape Coast.

With a Cumulative Grade Point Average CGPA of 3.8, Khadijah Abu Seidu, the married woman with three kids, was crowned the valedictorian of UCC's School of Nursing & Midwifery.

A post-sighted hy YEN.com.gh on the UCC's Facebook page indicated that the young woman has been awarded a scholarship to pursue a two-year MPhil/MSc. in Nursing or Midwifery by the school, owing to her stellar academic success.

Khadijah Abu Seidu's academic and professional journey

Although she was born in Tamale, Khadijah Abu Seidu's academic journey started at the Presbyterian Practice primary at Agogo in the Asante Akim North Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

She later proceeded to the Pinamang Preparatory and Junior High School at Konongo Odumasi in the Asante Akim Central Municipality, where she sat for her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

After excelling in the BECE, Khadijah returned to Tamale to enrol at the Ghana Secondary School, where she scored aggregate 17 in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Following the completion of her secondary education, the mother of three applied to the Tamale Community Health Nursing School, where she was awarded a Diploma in Midwifery.

Between 2019 to 2022, Khadijah Abu Seidu, again enrolled at the Pantang Nursing and Midwifery Training College to further her education following which she proceeded to the UCC for her top-up BSc. Midwifery.

The Ghanaian lady, who currently works at the Tema General Hospital, has had stints with Salaga Hospital, Nyankpala Health Center, Maamobi General Hospital, and the Mallam Atta Clinic between 2011 to 2024.

