MP-elect John Dumelo got many people emotional with his thank-you message to the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon

His post comes after the constituents voted him into office and voted the current MP Lydia Alhassan out

Many people encouraged him to work harder to retain the seat, while others pleaded with him not to forget the promise he made the people

Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo made a touching post thanking the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituents for voting him into office.

John Dumelo drops a powerful photo after winning parliamentary elections. Image Credit: @johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

Dumelo thanks Ayawaso West Wuogon

On his social media pages, Mr Dumelo shared a touching photo taken from one of his campaign tours in the community.

The photo showed him interacting with an elderly man. Mr Dumelo seemed to be assuring the older man as he placed his left hand on the older man's shoulder while his right hand shook his hand.

When the photo is analysed intrinsically, it could also mean that the older man was speaking life into Mr Dumelo and advising him as he embarked on this journey after losing on his first attempt to NPP's Maa Lydia in 2020.

In the caption, the MP-elect thanked the constituents for voting for him and he concluded his message with the oncoming fist emoji.

"Thank you Ayawaso West Wuogon. 👊👊👊."

Reactions to Dumelo's touching thank-you post

Many people congratulated John Duemlo on his exceptional hard work in the constituency. They noted that he earned the Honourable status, which signified that he would be representing the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituents in parliament.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

@Nhelycake said:

"It’s time to work!! Let’s not get comfortable because there’s absolutely nothing comforting about the situation we are in as a country."

@LilMoGh said:

"You should work to retain the seat until you are tired. I trust you champ. Congratulations Honourable 🎉."

@obiba_jk2 said:

"Iconic pic...Hon. JD, i beg look for this old gee. He was enchanting positive energies into you."

@MaameAmaAdoma said:

"You’re welcome honourable, don’t let the youth down ❤️❤️"

@joojobryte said:

"We’ll follow closely with an eagle’s eye whichever ministry you go, whether the creative arts/tourism or Agric ministry. I know you’ll do well because of your determination and hard work. It pains me say you take our seat though."

John Dumelo uses Maa Lydia's viral sticker

YEN.com.gh reported that Ayawaso West Wuogon MP-elect John Dumelo used a sticker of outgoing MP and NPP's Maa Lydia to respond to a fan.

This comes after an X user agreed to Mr Dumelo's statement that if he had lost, boys on X would have trolled him.

Many people laughed in the comments after they saw Mr Dumelo's reply to the X user, while,, others dropped the video where the sticker was obtained.

Source: YEN.com.gh