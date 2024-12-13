A Ghanaian man has opened up on why he voted against the ruling NPP, stressing that the E-levy significantly impacted his decision

He noted that he has been single since the introduction of the controversial levy since he could not send money to his girlfriend due to the charges on mobile money transactions

He contended that the ruling party would stay in opposition forever since they did not listen to the plights of Ghanaians

A young Ghanaian man has voiced his frustration over the government's Electronic Levy (E-Levy), stating that it significantly influenced his decision to vote against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the recent elections.

He noted that the charges slapped on mobile money transactions greatly impacted his personal life and relationship.

In an interview, the man explained that the E-Levy made everyday financial activities challenging and expensive.

He shared that the additional costs associated with transferring money via mobile money services had created a financial strain, particularly in maintaining his relationship.

The E-Levy, introduced by the NPP government, aimed to increase revenue through digital financial transactions.

However, it faced significant backlash from the public, who felt it added an undue burden on their daily financial activities.

The levy was particularly controversial among the youth and small business owners who relied heavily on mobile money services for their transactions.

Venting his spleen, the young man noted that he had been single since the tax was introduced because he could no longer send money to his girlfriend.

"The E-Levy made life unbearable for me. I couldn't even afford to send small amounts without being charged extra; because of that, I have been single for the last four years," he lamented in a video.

Netizens react to young man's comment

Netizens who saw the video of the young man venting over the E-levy and celebrating the defeat of the NPP has got people talking. While some shared in his sentiment, others laughed over his video.

@wastykobbyjnr wrote:

"NPP will come back in 2092."

@veralebene wrote:

"I don't have money so I'm single wae."

@onedessy wrote:

"Ghanaians have short memory ampa."

@chimereze895 wrote:

"About being single, should we tell him?"

@efua_smiley wrote:

"Allan should form a strong formidable team erh na wei de3 like NDC go rule Ghana forever."

@mr._shine_richy wrote:

"Hummm!!! They money they are leaving with is what I am thinking about now."

@efyastonevy wrote:

"Ohkk we hear . Now that NDC is in power you will get a girlfriend and even marry. All the best."

