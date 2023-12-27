Ukraine has opened an embassy in Accra in line with a push for a stronger diplomatic presence in Africa

Ukraine has opened an embassy in Accra, the capital of Ghana, in line with directions from the country's Executive.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has been pushing to expand the diplomatic presence in Africa.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, announced the new embassy on Wednesday, December 27, per a release from the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ukraine is on the verge of opening embassies in Mozambique, Mauritania, Botswana, Côte d'Ivoire, DRC and Sudan.

The Ukrainian embassy in Ghana will function at the level of temporary chargé d'affaires until an Ambassador is appointed.

The institution will develop political contacts, strengthen economic ties, and provide consular services for Ukrainians and Ghanaians.

Ghana has historically had strong diplomatic relations with Ukraine, which has manifested in trade, food security and even education opportunities for students.

Ghana backs Ukraine after Russia's invasion

Ghana took a stance against Russia, which was firmly against its unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

Foreign affairs minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway spoke on behalf of Ghana at a special meeting of the UN Security Council and called for peace and security in Ukraine.

Botchway said Ghana will not recognise Russian annexation of Ukrainian territory

Ghana and Ukraine plan to create a logistics hub for food storage

Ukraine is working with Ghana to construct a logistics hub for food storage.

The hub would boost food security by allowing the storage of quality grain, promoting the predictability of sales, and stabilising food prices.

Ukraine's food minister, Mykola Solskyi, made similar proposals to other West African countries, Nigeria and Senegal, as his country deepened its agriculture and trade ties.

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Russia-Ukraine war has caused many socioeconomic problems in Ghana, especially in food security.

