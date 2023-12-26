The Black Stars of Ghana will be camping in South Africa to prepare for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations

Some observers have criticised the decision to camp in South Africa because the tournament is in Ivory Coast

The Black Stars in Group B at the tournament alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique

The Black Stars of Ghana will be camping in Johannesburg, South Africa, to prepare for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations despite the tournament being next door in Ivory Coast.

Chris Hughton's side will open camp on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The team is expected to be in South Africa for 10 days.

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew (R). Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As part of their camping in South Africa, the Black Stars will face Botswana in an international friendly on Monday, January 8, 2024.

The team will travel to Ivory Coast two days later.

The Black Stars in Group B are at the tournament alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

The team has been criticised for camping in South Africa because the tournament is in a country that borders Ghana.

Some other countries are camping in places like Togo and Ghana because of the proximity to the Ivory Coast. Algeria, for example, are camping in Togo.

West Ham fan upset about AFCON

In a related story, a video of a West Ham fan raising concerns about Kudus missing games for the team due to the AFCON has gone viral.

The fan expressed concern that the player's unavailability would affect the team's performance.

Netizens who reacted to the video differed in their opinions about the comments of the man regarding Ghana's participation at the AFCON.

Kudus does Terminator viral dance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kudus left many excited as he displayed some sassy dance moves during the West Ham and Wolves game on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Following his second goal, Kudus treated fans to a jubilant celebration, channelling his inner entertainer with King Promise's Terminator dance.

The display not only delighted West Ham supporters but also won the hearts of many Ghanaians.

Pretty lady drools over Kudus

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that TikTok user Miris Couture gushed over Kudus when she posted a video of the Black Stars attacking midfielder on her platform.

In the adorable clip chanced on by YEN.com.gh, the footballer shows off his look at a salon where he had received a haircut.

Kudus, who now plays as a right winger for Premier League club West Ham United and the Ghana national team after moving from Nordsjælland and Ajax, gave a 360 look for the camera.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh