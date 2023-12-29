Former President John Mahama has joined the many Ghanaians paying tribute to the late Apostle Ntumy of the Church of Pentecost

Mahama described Ntumy as a faithful servant of God in a message on Social Media following his death

Apostle Ntumy died in Germany on December 26, 2023 prompting widespread tributes

Former President John Mahama has joined the many Ghanaians paying tribute to the late Apostle Dr Michael Kwabena Ntumy, the former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost.

Mahama described Ntumy as a true servant of God in a message on Social Media following his death.

Mahama had kind words for the late man of God. Source: Facebook/John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

"His legacy of faith, love, and leadership will continue to inspire and guide many," Mahama said.

Apostle Ntumy died in Germany on December 26, 2023, prompting widespread tributes.

Ntumy served as the church's Chairman for ten years, from 1998 to 2008.

He was the Chairman who handed over leadership to Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia also paid tribute to the late Apostle following his death.

Bawumia said Apostle Ntumy impacted humanity and deserved the “God’s Chosen General" accolade.

Ghanaian Woman Asks Church Of Pentecost To Refund Offering Worth GH¢350,000

A Ghanaian woman in the UK demanded a refund of £25,000 (GH¢350,000) in offering payments from the Church of Pentecost before her expulsion.

She expressed her anger in a TikTok video, stating she would seek legal action if necessary.

The woman criticised the church for requesting a receipt, implying they should recognise her contributions without one.

Church of Pentecost elder kidnapped and released

Elder Emmanuel Cudjoe, the National Deacon of the Church of Pentecost in South Africa who was kidnapped in October during a church service, was released and returned home alive.

This incident occurred after armed robbers disrupted a church service at the Johannesburg branch of the Church of Pentecost, robbing congregants at gunpoint and kidnapping the church's deacon.

The news was announced through a WhatsApp conversation, with the National Head Pastor expressing gratitude for his miraculous return.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh