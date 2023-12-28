Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has paid tribute to the late Apostle Dr Michael Kwabena Ntumy

Bawumia said Apostle Ntumy impacted humanity and deserved the “God’s Chosen General accolade”

In a post on Facebook, the New Patriotic Party Flagbearer also described Ntumy as a selfless leader

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed his regret at the passing of Apostle Dr Michael Kwabena Ntumy, the former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost.

Bawumia said Apostle Ntumy impacted humanity and deserved the accolade of “God’s Chosen General.”

Bawumia with Apostle Ntumy. Source: Facebook/Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Facebook

In a post on Facebook, the NPP Ntumy was also selfless during his tenure as a leader within the Church of Pentecost.

“My wife Samira Bawumia and I extend our sincere condolences to the immediate family and the Church of Pentecost."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He died in his home in Germany, according to reports.

Ntumy served as the church's Chairman for ten years, from 1998 to 2008.

He was the Chairman who handed over leadership to Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah.

Church of Pentecost elder kidnapped and released

Elder Emmanuel Cudjoe, the National Deacon of the Church of Pentecost in South Africa who was kidnapped in October during a church service, was released and returned home alive.

This incident occurred after armed robbers disrupted a church service at the Johannesburg branch of the Church of Pentecost, robbing congregants at gunpoint and kidnapping the church's deacon.

The news was announced through a WhatsApp conversation, with the National Head Pastor expressing gratitude for his miraculous return.

Ghanaian Woman Asks Church Of Pentecost To Refund Offering Worth GH¢350,000

A Ghanaian woman in the UK demanded a refund of £25,000 (GH¢350,000) in offering payments from the Church of Pentecost before her expulsion.

She expressed her anger in a TikTok video, stating she would seek legal action if necessary.

The woman criticised the church for requesting a receipt, implying they should recognise her contributions without one.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh