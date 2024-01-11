The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme Kofi Ofosu Nkansah is believed to have been arrested for using state funds to fund his political ambitions

The government appointee is seeking to be the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary aspirant in Asante Akim Central

The Special Prosecutor arrested him on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, amid speculation of vote-buying

New reports indicate that the Special Prosecutor is investigating the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, for allegedly using state funds to finance his political campaign.

Citi News indicated that sources at the Office of the Special Prosecutor confirmed these reports after news emerged that Nkansah had been arrested.

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah (L). Source: Facebook/Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

Source: Getty Images

Nkansah wants to become the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary aspirant in Asante Akim Central and is contesting against the incumbent, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi.

He was arrested by the Special Prosecutor on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, amid reports he was engaged in vote buying.

Felix Amakye, the NPP’s Asante Akim Central constituency secretary, had, in an Eyewitness News interview on Citi FM, accused the Asante Akim Central MP of reporting the NEIP CEO to the special prosecutor.

Anyimadu-Antwi has denied playing any role in the NEIP CEO's arrest.

Akosua Manu, Eugene Arhin among Akufo-Addo appointees who won big

Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, won the NPP constituency primary in Awutu Senya West.

Arhin was among a number of President Akufo-Addo's appointees who were victorious in the primary.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Youth Authority Akosua Manu emerged victorious in Adentan.

People declared wanted over vote-buying

The Office of the Special Prosecutor earlier declared multiple persons wanted for corruption and corruption-related offences after the first round of NPP primaries last year.

The persons declared wanted are said to have engaged in vote-buying during a public election.

Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira NPP primary cancelled

The Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira NPP primary was cancelled over a disagreement.

The Western Regional NPP Secretary, Okatekyire Afrifa Amankwah, said the polls had been postponed indefinitely.

The voting was scheduled at Gwira-Bamiako, but the Municipal Security Council advised that the election should be held at a neutral centre.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh