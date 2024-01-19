The National Democratic Congress Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo for his comments on development in Ekumfi

The President suggested he was upset Ekumfi did not vote for the New Patriotic Party candidate

Mahama described Akufo-Addo’s comments as a breach of his presidential oath to ensure balanced development

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, John Mahama, has criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo for admitting he ignored development in Ekumifi because it voted for an NDC MP.

Mahama believes the President has a penchant for making such partisan statements.

Mahama said Akufo-Addo went against his presidential oath. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The former President reminded of Akufo-Addo's comments about votes from the Volta Region when he visited displaced persons after the Akosmbo flooding disaster.

He described Akufo-Addo’s comments on Ekumfi as most unfortunate and a breach of his presidential oath.

“His actions contradict the oath he swore as President to do justice to all manner of persons.”

Mahama stressed that the President needed to ensure the balanced development of all regions.

Akufo-Addo was engaging traditional leaders from Ekumfi when he said he took his eye off Ekumfi after it opted for NDC MP Abeiku Crentsil.

President Akufo-Addo, however, assured the chiefs that, despite his disappointment, he would work to develop the area.

Akufo-Addo faces backlash over comments to flood victims

YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that Akufo-Addo was slammed by a section of the Ghanaian public over his remarks to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

When the President visited victims on Monday, October 16, 2023, he said that if it was about which community voted for him, he wouldn't be there to sympathise with them.

However, on social media, many Ghanaians felt that comment was unnecessary, although a few saw nothing wrong with it.

NPP supporters in Volta Region begin defecting to NDC

Some New Patriotic Party supporters in the Ketu North have joined the opposition National Democratic Congress.

The supporters attributed their defection to lousy governance under the Akufo-Addo administration.

Some defecting supporters used to be executives of the New Patriotic Party in the constituency.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh