Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC), Legon, the champions of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), were honoured with a special reception at the Jubilee House by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The NSMQ team, their school leaders, and some staff of Primetime Ltd, the competition organisers, visited on December 20, 2023.

This marked PRESEC's third visit to the presidential residence, with previous meetings in 2022 and 2020.

The winners of the 2023 NSMQ met Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House

Source: Twitter

As an Honourary "ɔdadeɛ", President Akufo-Addo celebrated the eighth win and second back-to-back of the NSMQ with PRESEC.

PRESEC secured the prestigious NSMQ trophy with an impressive 40 points, outclassing Achimota School and Opoku Ware School, who scored 28 and 23 points, respectively.

Comments on the post

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post on X. Read them below:

@RayAnkrah2 said:

After cheating Prempeh, nobody takes this sh!t serious anymore. Shameless people

@Menfa_woho wrote:

Nice

@SpecimenWan said:

Prizes for winners and runners-up should be promptly paid

@cute_kid92 wrote:

President says he’s getting tired of seeing us

PRESEC 2023 NSMQ Champions Return In Grand Style, Displaying Trophy Triumphantly

In another development, PRESEC, triumphant NSMQ 2023 winners flaunted their trophy during a grand return to campus, driven by Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

The students proudly displayed the trophy in an open-top car, greeted by cheering peers upon arrival.

PRESEC's victory with 40 points was celebrated across the school, concluding the competition joyfully.

PRESEC NSMQ 2023 Winner Selinam Mortey Fulfills Prophetic Victory

Meanwhile, Selinam Mortey, one of the representatives of the 2023 NSMQ for PRESEC, made a prophecy in JHS 2 inspired by his brother's 2019 near miss.

He foretold attending PRESEC and winning the NSMQ, a prophecy he fulfilled this year, securing his school's victory and avenging his brother's loss.

Source: YEN.com.gh