Two people have been arrested for erecting an unauthorised speed ramp along the Ho-Sogakope Highway in the Volta Region.

A video went viral showing some men being challenged for erecting the rudimentary speed ramp.

The two persons arrested have been identified as Saviour Azakasi and Quarshie Godson, according to a police update on social media.

The Police said they were causing damage to the highway at Adidome Atsefo with concrete blocks and other materials.

Other suspects involved in the incident are currently at large, according to Police.

Afram Plains North residents fix roads

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Afram Plains North MP Betty Krosbi Mensah mobilised her constituents to work on a bad road.

The residents raised funds to work on an abandoned bridge project in the Afram Plains district.

The project had been abandoned for four years, according to residents in the district.

Despite challenges and a debt of GH¢70,000, the initiative received praise for community engagement, highlighting the impact of local action in addressing infrastructure concerns amid government delays.

The challenges have emerged despite the government declaring a year of roads to improve such infrastructure.

Status of Ghana roads

Commenting on some road projects earlier, roads minister Kwasi Amoako-Attah said the progress of work on the Makango-Salaga road to date was 25 percent.

YEN.com.gh reported that this statement was made in response to a question posed by the NDC MP for Salaga South, Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah, last year.

The Salaga South MP wanted to know when the Makango-Salaga and other roads under construction in her area would be completed.

Amoako-Atta also said the Makango-Salaga road was being constructed under the "Rehabilitation of Tamale-Salaga-Makango" contract, which is 52 kilometres long.

He said the project commenced on January 21, 2021, and was expected to be completed by January 20, 2023.

