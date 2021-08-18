Charlotte Osei has stated that she did not partake in the 2020 general elections.

The former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei has stated that she did not partake in the 2020 general elections.

According to a report filed by 3news, she said she was at the beach on December 7, 2020, which was the voting day as well as on December 8th and 9th.

“I was at the beach [on the 7th, 8th, and 9th of December 2020], I didn’t vote, I didn’t monitor the elections, why should I?" she said.

She revealed that she wasn’t paid to monitor the elections so she rather chose to have a good time with her children at the beach.

Regarding electoral reforms undertaken by this current electoral commission, she said any changes or policies that seek to widen the space for inclusiveness should be accepted by all Ghanaians.

She added that policies that seek to make the people feel a sense of ownership of the Ghanaian institutions should also be embraced.

She said these when speaking on Joy News Wednesday, August 18 on some of the electoral reforms proposals introduced by the current leadership of the elections management body.

The EC has made a number of reform proposals for elections in Ghana.

Still on elections, the 2020 Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has reaffirmed the saying that elections are won on the grounds.

According to him, elections are not won in the Supreme Court as that would be merely impossible.

In a report filed by Citinewsroom, Mahama said the party has learnt its lessons following the controversial loss in the 2020 elections.

Speaking to party executives and supporters on his Thank you tour at Bolgatanga in the Upper East region, former president Mahama said come 2024, the NDC would ensure that they win on the ground and avoid going to the Supreme Court for redress.

“That lesson has been painfully learnt and shall not be forgotten. Elections are won or lost at the polling stations and collation levels and doing everything right, not at the Supreme Court” he added.

