The Roads and Highways Minister has revealed a bold plan by the government to expand the highway connecting Accra and Tema to 10 lanes

Minister Kwasi Amoako-Atta said the 10-lane road will comprise of free-way, access control, three urban highways, and a number of footbridges for pedestrian

The two-lane 19-kilometre road remains one of the major freeways in Ghana but rapid urbanisation has caused traffic build-up sometimes

Roads and Highways Minister Kwasi Amoako-Attah has said active plans are underway to develop the Tema Motorway into a 10-lane highway.

L-R: 10-land interstate in the US and the Accra-Tema motorway.

Source: UGC

According to the minister, the plan to increase the important highway that links Tema to Accra from two lanes to five lanes (to and fro) demonstrates the government’s commitment to improve Ghana’s road network.

“The future programme is to expand the existing motorway to a 10-lane. It will comprise of free-way, access control, three urban highways and a number of footbridges for pedestrian crossing,” he told Parliament on Friday, June 17, 2022.

The minister made the revelations when he was updating Members of Parliament about the progress of repair works on the 19-kilometre highway.

Restoration works on some bridges on the motorway caused heavy traffic on the road. Ghana Highways Authority (GHA) had disclosed that the bridges had failed structural integrity tests, hence, the need to renovate them.

The major highway was reopened to traffic later Friday evening, around 6 pm.

The minister, who is MP for Atiwa East, told Parliament that the urban highways and the interchanges to be constructed on the planned 10-lane highway would serve the communities along the road.

Other plans for Ghana's roads

Mr Amoako-Attah said the progress of work on the Makango-Salaga road to date was 25 per cent. He revealed this in response to a question posed by the NDC MP for Salaga South, Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah. The Salaga MP wanted to know when the Makango-Salaga and other roads under construction in her area would be completed.

Mr Amoako-Atta also said the Makango-Salaga road was being constructed under the contract titled " Rehabilitation of Tamale-Salaga-Makango which was 52 kilometres long.

He said the project commenced on January 21, 2021 and was expected to be completed by January 20, 2023.

On the Abromase-Akamade, Abromase-Kigbatito, Steel Bridge-Sarikingonakura, Abromase-Kijawu Battor, Salaga-Dagoubia and Takpu-Silmunchu feeder roads within the Salaga and Akamade enclave in the East Gonja Municipality in the Savannah Region, Mr Amoako-Attah said some of the roads were partially engineered while others were in poor surface conditions.

He said currently there was no programme on any of the above mentioned roads.

