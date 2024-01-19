A taxi driver was arrested after he ran over a Ghana police service officer at Agona Sweduru

The 27-year-old taxi driver was reportedly trying to dodge traffic when the accident occurred

The Ghana police service officer was directing traffic at the time the taxi driver ran him over

A taxi driver, Kofi Donkoh, has been arrested after he ran over a Ghana police service officer at Agona Swedru.

The incident occurred at the Agona Swedru Palace junction in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region, where the police officer was directing traffic.

The police officer was seriously injured in the incident. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Joy News reported that the taxi driver was dodging heavy traffic on the stretch by driving on the shoulder of the road.

According to an eyewitness, the taxi driver was also reportedly driving at top speed.

The police officer, Constable Ernest Opare, was left seriously injured and taken to the Agona Swedru Municipal Hospital for treatment.

The taxi driver is expected to be put before court following the incident.

Recent road accidents

Some accidents have claimed several lives over the last month across Ghana.

A truck crashed into shoppers and hawkers at the Cocoa Marketing Board area in Accra, leaving one dead and three injured.

The accident was reportedly caused by a brake failure in a truck transporting sugar to the market on December 21, 2023.

The deceased following the accident has been identified as a hawker, while the injured were shoppers.

The entourage of the vice president's wife, Samira Bawumia, was not spared during a recent crash.

One person, a member of her security detail, was reported dead in the road crash which occurred during a trip to the Ashanti Region.

Samira Bawumia escaped the accident scene with no severe injuries, according to initial media reports.

Truck crashes into Suame Police Headquarters

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman was killed and a baby was critically injured after a truck crashed into the Suame Divisional Police Headquarters building in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Witness reports indicated that the truck had a brake pad malfunction, leading to the incident.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh