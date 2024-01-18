Some residents of Achimota College, a suburb in the Okaikwei North Constituency, have been rocked by the fire incident

Some residents of Achimota College, a suburb in the Okaikwei North Constituency, have been affected by a fire incident.

The fire gutted about 15 structures on the afternoon of Wednesday, January 18, 2024.

Aftermath of the fire incident. Source: Citifmonline

Source: UGC

Several properties, including television sets, refrigerators, and a car, among other items, have been damaged.

One affected resident told Citi News she was told about the fire via phone and learned she had lost everything.

Her losses from the fire included deep freezers for her water business.

Some other people salvaged some items from their rooms and said some authorities had come to their aid.

Kumasi central market hit by fire

In December 2023, a raging fire gut parts of the Kumasi Central Market in the Ashanti Region, destroying shops and other property.

The fire caused significant damage to shops selling clothes, phones and other products.

The Ghana Fire Service said no casualties have so far been recorded after it responded to the emergency.

Fire rocks Makola again

In October, a fire destroyed over 200 shops at the Makola Mall in Accra.

The fire service told YEN.com.gh that it had saved over 2,000 shops from being destroyed.

Fire service personnel braved small explosions from gas cylinders to keep the fire under control.

Bawumia discloses government's plan to buy helicopters for Fire Service

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in December last year that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, announced a project by the government to make the Ghana National Fire Service a world-class service.

The Vice President said the government plans to acquire modern rescue helicopters for the national fighters to deal with their logistical challenges.

Dr Bawumia commented when he commissioned a two-storey dormitory block, a two-storey classroom block and a dining hall for the Fire Academy and Training School.

Source: YEN.com.gh