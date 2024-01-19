The International Monetary Fund agreed to disburse a second tranche of $600 million to Ghana as part of a three-year bailout programme.

The payout has been approved after the government restructured its debt owed to some bilateral creditors.

Ghana’s performance under the program has been strong, the IMF said in a statement late Friday.

The IMF also said Ghana met all quantitative performance criteria for the first review and almost all indicative targets and structural benchmarks.

Last week, Ghana was assured the payout would be possible after coming to some debt relief agreements with creditors.

The government now has a term sheet from the Paris Club Group of creditors and China.

This was after months of negotiations to restructure as much as $5.4 billion of bilateral debt.

