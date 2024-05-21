The Golden Stool of the Ashanti Kingdom became the centre of attraction as it made its first public appearance in 25 years

The stool was carried on the shoulders by a man alleged to be a professor of human biology at the KNUST

However, the man himself has come out to deny the qualification he has been alleged to hold

The Golden Stool of the Ashanti Kingdom, traditionally known as Sika Dwa Kofi, made its first public appearance in 25 years on Sunday, May 12, 2024, on the last day of the Akwasidae festival at the Manhyia Palace.

The Sika Dwa Kofi was carried to the durbar grounds on the shoulders of the Nkonwasoafoɔhene, Otumfuo's chief stool carrier, Baafoɔ Akwasi Dabanka IV.

Baafoɔ Akwasi Dabanka IV, the Sika Dwa Kofi carrier Photo credit: @Sir_Benjaminn/X

While the reappearance of the Golden Stool after half a century was a major centre of attraction to many people, its carrier also became a topic for discussion after his identity was revealed.

An X user, Benjamin Effah Amponsah, alleged that the Nkonwasoafoɔhene is a professor of human biology at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

This revelation sent social media into a frenzy after learning about the Golden Stool carrier's background, albeit, from an unknown source.

Contrary to the claims by the X user, the Sika Dwa Kofi carrier is a businessman who is into the sale and importation of secondhand clothes at Ashtown in Kumasi.

The man who carried the Golden Stool made this revelation in an interview with Kumasi-based Luv FM and debunked the widely circulated claim that he is a professor of human biology at the KNUST.

The Sika Dwa Kofi

The Sika Dwa Kofi, also known as the Golden Stool, represents the soul of the indigenes of the Ashanti Kingdom.

According to the Asante folktale, the Sika Dwa Kofi was conjured from the heavens by Okomfo Anokye, the first Chief Priest of the then-Asante Kingdom.

Per the Ashanti customs and tradition, the Sika Dwa Kofi is not supposed to touch the ground, meaning that someone must carry it whenever it appears in public.

This is exactly what Baafoɔ Akwasi Dabanka IV has been tasked to do as the Nkonwasoafoɔhene for the past 28 years and counting.

Tight security at Akwasidae as stool makes first public appearance after 25 years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that there was tight security when the Sika Dwa Kofi made its first public appearance in half a century at the durbar grounds in Manhyia to mark the end of the Akwesidae festival.

The Golden Stool was carried on the shoulders of Nkonwasoafoɔhene, the man who holds the traditional role of ensuring that it does not touch the ground per Asante tradition, and he was surrounded by security men both in mufti and uniform.

