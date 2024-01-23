A witness in the trial of Menzgold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah says the businessman assaulted her

The witness said she had gone with other aggrieved customers to demand their money from the CEO

NAM1, his wife, and his sister have been accused of using Menzgold to defraud more than 16,000 people of GH¢1.68 billion

A witness in the trial of Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM1, who invested GH¢760,000 in Menzgold, claims the company's CEO assaulted her when she demanded her returns.

Priscilla Adu-Boateng, a trader and single, claims that on January 8, 2020, NAM 1 pulled a gun when she went to his house at Trassaco.

Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM1. Source: Twitter/@Nam1ThePatriot

Source: Getty Images

She said she had gone with other aggrieved customers to demand their money.

The witness added that the advertising billboard of Menzgold attracted her to Invest.

Aside from that, she said an executive of Menzgold also persuaded her for about a year before she finally decided to invest in the business.

“My business is not thriving, and I am in the process of selling my house to make ends meet”, she said in her witness statement.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Frederick Forson, the convener of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold, said he recalled the incident as he had organised the trip to NAM 1's house.

Forson also recalled that NAM 1 even used the gun on that day, noting that "he gave a warning shot."

On the cases as a whole, the convener expressed satisfaction with the pace of the case.

"I am sure by 30th January, cross-examination will be finished," he said.

Alleged fraud from Menzgold

NAM1, his wife, and his sister have been accused of using Menzgold to defraud more than 16,000 people of GH¢1.68 billion.

NAM1 was first arrested in January 2019 in Dubai and granted bail.

Menzgold suspended its operations after an order from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Menzgold was purchasing and depositing gold collectables without a license.

NAM1 slapped with new charges by Attorney General

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that the Attorney General filed new charges against Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of the defunct gold trading company Menzgold.

He pleaded not guilty to the new charges of fraud levelled against him.

The old case against Nana Appiah Mensah was also dropped after three years and 36 adjournments.

Nana Appiah Mensah has been accused of using Menzgold to defraud more than 16,000 people of GH¢1.68 billion.

